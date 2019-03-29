Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
March 29, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - ICE agents have arrested a man convicted of trespassing at the California home of fashion icon Kendall Jenner.
Acting on a tip, ICE agents located and arrested 38-year-old John Ford in the parking lot of an Albuquerque motel.
Jenner had filed protection orders against Ford, but he violated them by trespassing on her property. Most recently, he was found swimming in her pool at her California home.
“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime,” said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. “Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy.”
ICE officials say Ford entered the U.S. from Canada with a non-immigrant B-2 visa which allowed him to be in the country for no longer than six months.
Ford remains in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas awaiting a hearing on his immigration case.
Jenner's family released a statement thanking authorities for their swift actions in arresting Ford.
“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 29, 2019 12:16 PM
Created: March 29, 2019 10:33 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved