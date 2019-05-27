Ice hockey publication thriving in New Mexico

It wasn’t an easy road to success.

Lafrado worked for two other failed hockey publications before starting prohockeynews.com.

"Yea, apparently, I'm insane,” said Lafrado.

For a lot of years Lafrado was losing money keeping the online outlet alive. The publication is now in its 18th year and he said it’s self-sustaining. However, the writers are not paid, instead some get access to the top stars in the game.

“We have access to the locker room. We are treated the same as the New York Times or the Boston Globe,” Lafrado said.

Game One of Stanley Cup Final starts on NBC on Monday. Lafrado has a writer there to cover the action.

"All do it for the love of the sport,” Lafrado said.