Ice hockey publication thriving in New Mexico
Ryan Laughlin
May 27, 2019 08:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An ice hockey publication in New Mexico is thriving covering the sport around the world.
"We now have 250 people working for us, literally worldwide,” said Lou Lafrado, publisher of prohockeynews.com.
Lafrado began covering the now defunct New Mexico Scorpions. Now he manages a staff of writers, photographers and editors covering ice hockey from the Duke City all the way to Australia.
It wasn’t an easy road to success.
Lafrado worked for two other failed hockey publications before starting prohockeynews.com.
"Yea, apparently, I'm insane,” said Lafrado.
For a lot of years Lafrado was losing money keeping the online outlet alive. The publication is now in its 18th year and he said it’s self-sustaining. However, the writers are not paid, instead some get access to the top stars in the game.
“We have access to the locker room. We are treated the same as the New York Times or the Boston Globe,” Lafrado said.
Game One of Stanley Cup Final starts on NBC on Monday. Lafrado has a writer there to cover the action.
"All do it for the love of the sport,” Lafrado said.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 27, 2019 08:43 PM
Created: May 27, 2019 08:24 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved