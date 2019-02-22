ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants ICE to stop making arrests at Metro Court.
The court's policy allows officers to arrest or detain anyone putting public safety at risk, or if they have a warrant.
On Friday, ICE issued a statement:
"Current ICE guidance directs agency personnel to avoid conducting enforcement activities at sensitive locations, unless they have approval. The locations include schools, places of worship and hospitals. Under this ICE policy, courthouses are not considered sensitive locations."
