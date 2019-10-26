Ice Wolves debut new jersey to raise awareness for breast cancer | KOB 4
Ice Wolves debut new jersey to raise awareness for breast cancer

Patrick Hayes
October 26, 2019 09:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Ice Wolves debuted a new jersey to support breast cancer awareness at their home game Saturday.

"Well with the junior team here we obviously got a great crowd coming in and with our pink in the rink promotion to help support cancer awareness, we are raising money to go to the American Cancer Society and other efforts along those lines,” said General Manager Trevor Flint.

The team is raising money for the cause by auctioning off their game worn jerseys. They are also selling raffle tickets for a pink jersey.

Those that do not get auctioned off will be sold at the arena’s pro shop.

All of the proceeds will be donated.

"One of our huge efforts and main visions at the Outpost with the New Mexico Ice Wolves is do our part in the community,” Flint said. “To welcome the community in to watch our games. Also give back from both our players, the organization and give back to the community any way we can and this is one of those ways we can do that."

The Ice Wolves will host their next home game Nov. 1 against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Patrick Hayes


Created: October 26, 2019 09:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

