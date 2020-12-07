Iconic Bugg lights returning to northeast Albuquerque home | KOB 4
Iconic Bugg lights returning to northeast Albuquerque home

Grace Reader
Updated: December 07, 2020 10:30 PM
Created: December 07, 2020 03:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The iconic Bugg lights are returning to Albuquerque. 

The lights made their debut in the Northeast Heights in the 1970s. However, Bugg's neighbors eventually complained about the crowds, and the family was forced to stop elaborately decorating the house.

"It just grew to the point where it overgrew the house," said Jared Bugg. 

Jared's grandfather, Norman, started the tradition, and he's happy that he can help bring it back.

"It’s been about 18 to 19 years since the last time this house had any Christmas lights on the exterior," he said.

"We’re doing it to continue my grandpa’s tradition, 19 years later," Jared added. "He did pass away in 2018 from just health conditions, but he would love to have continued the tradition, especially with the pandemic."
 
Norman's wife, Joyce, said her husband had a personal connection to the display.

"He grew up without having very nice Christmases," she said. "He just, that’s all he could do every year, is figure out what he was going to do for Christmas, and figure out what he was going to add."
 
The 2020 version of the Bugg lights will not be has elaborate as people have seen in the year's past. For the big display, people will have to visit the Bugg Lights Museum in Belen.

However, the display will be a nod to the past, and to Norman.

"He would be upset that there couldn’t be a lot more going on," Joyce joked.


