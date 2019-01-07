'I'm Me, Not Meat': PETA places billboard at site of crash that killed cows
Marian Camacho
January 07, 2019 10:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Something new has popped up along the Big-I in the wake of the October crash that killed four cows.
A billboard reading "I'm Me, Not Meat. See the Individual. Go Vegan," just went up along the intersection of I-25 and I-40. PETA says it will be in place for the next four weeks.
"If this message of compassion inspires just one driver to go vegan, these gentle cows won't have died in vain," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's billboard pays tribute to their too-short lives and encourages motorists to help prevent tragedies like this one by keeping all animals off their plates."
According to PETA, there were nearly 100 crashes involving transport trucks carrying animals in the U.S. in 2018.
Marian Camacho
