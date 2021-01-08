Immersive art experience could be coming to the Albuquerque Rail Yards

In an effort to better use the space at the Rail Yards, the city asked for proposals. Out of three proposals, the city picked Wieclaw's art experience as the best one.

"It is an immersive exhibit, but there is a free element to it," Wieclaw said. "That is a patio and a train car called the bar car, which is going to be operated by still spirits, a local distillery downtown."

The city said it will take time for the concept to become a reality. Construction wouldn't start until 2022.

Wieclaw is now asking for other artists and investors to help the vision gain steam.

"It's up and down, but I'm just real excited in general," he said.