Immersive art experience could be coming to the Albuquerque Rail Yards

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 08, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 09:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new idea to revitalize the Albuquerque Rail Yards is picking up steam.
"Over the past 20 years there's been a considerable amount - or even longer than that - of proposals for development for that area and not really a lot of them catch," said Michael Wieclaw, who owns Metal the Store, a shop at El Vado.
He wants to turn the Rail Yards into the Spirit Station.
"The concept is, there is an artifact that's found. A train that's been buried underneath rail yards for centuries, and it's been uncovered, and it projects the reality of the goodness in all of us," he said. "Our installation is more historically based around the historic Rail Yards and the community that's supported it."
In an effort to better use the space at the Rail Yards, the city asked for proposals. Out of three proposals, the city picked Wieclaw's art experience as the best one.
"It is an immersive exhibit, but there is a free element to it," Wieclaw said. "That is a patio and a train car called the bar car, which is going to be operated by still spirits, a local distillery downtown."
The city said it will take time for the concept to become a reality. Construction wouldn't start until 2022.
Wieclaw is now asking for other artists and investors to help the vision gain steam.
"It's up and down, but I'm just real excited in general," he said.
