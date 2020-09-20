Implications of death of Justice Ginsburg and how it could impact New Mexico

That’s a critical debate. In 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February, President Obama had a nominee, but Republicans pushed for everyone to wait until after the election. Now, Democrats aren't happy with a rush to fill the seat.

“They set this new precedent in 2016, and they’ve got to follow their own words,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D-Minn)

“If President Trump loses to Vice President Biden and the Democrats regain control of the Senate,” Rocca said. “Then I think the argument of hypocrisy probably carries some weight.”

This November, Democrats hope to lock up both the White House and the Senate majority to get their own nominee through after the election.

In 2016, Democrats didn't have a majority in the Senate. Right now republicans hold both the White House and the Senate, so, the GOP says, it has the right to act quickly.

“There will be a vote on the floor of the United States Senate this year,” said Sen. John Barrasso, (R- Wyo).

“Both sides are going to have a legitimate point in that case,” Rocca said.

If Republicans get their nominee through, it’s another large increase in power with Justice Ginsburg gone.

“If she is replaced by a conservative, then it will be a six to three margin on the Supreme Court, which will be nearly impossible to break,” Rocca said. “You’re going to see a conservative voting block for at least the next decade.”

So how could that scenario affect people in New Mexico?

“Think about all the issues that lead every single night on the nightly news: civil liberties, civil rights, gun rights, abortion, health care, immigration laws, criminal rights. These are all issues that the Supreme Court decides,” Rocca said.

As the battle over citizenship rights continues, many of those cases could be sent to the Supreme Court, making the next election even more important.

“This is going to be an absolutely massive fight. There’s going to be a massive amount of spending on this issue,” Rocca said. “I’m going to be very curious to see how high up on the political agenda of things that voters care about this issue will land in the November Election.”