Improved infrastructure at stake with Albuquerque bond vote

Joy Wang
October 25, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque has made improvements to University and Gibson to help with traffic flow.

After conducting research, the Department of Municipal Development decided it couldn't add another lane to help with the congestion.

However, city councilors approved $20,000 to add a left turn signal following a KOB 4 report.

The money was supposed to part of the $32.9 million in street bonds that are up for a vote in November, which is also part of the bigger general obligation bond program.

“It's all within the $128 million initiative,” said Johnny Chandler, Department of Municipal Development spokesperson. “There's a lot of initiatives that are included-- public safety, family and community services, libraries and other city services. They're critical in capital improvements in making our city a better enjoyable place to live and offer more services for our residents.”

People will have an opportunity to vote on the bonds Nov. 5.

Joy Wang


Updated: October 25, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: October 25, 2019 03:43 PM

