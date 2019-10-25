Improved infrastructure at stake with Albuquerque bond vote

The money was supposed to part of the $32.9 million in street bonds that are up for a vote in November, which is also part of the bigger general obligation bond program.

“It's all within the $128 million initiative,” said Johnny Chandler, Department of Municipal Development spokesperson. “There's a lot of initiatives that are included-- public safety, family and community services, libraries and other city services. They're critical in capital improvements in making our city a better enjoyable place to live and offer more services for our residents.”

People will have an opportunity to vote on the bonds Nov. 5.