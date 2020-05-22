Improvements made to ART corridor during pandemic

"A lot of the problematic areas were addressed first and so those pin curbs are now up and painted," Rael said. "And I think will help a lot in those particular areas where we knew there was a lot of folks cutting across the lanes."

City officials have also approved to paint a lane red, across from UNM, to signal to pedestrians that the lane is bi-directional.

It's expected to be completed by mid June.

In the Nob Hill area, we are looking at the entire stretch," Rael said. "Looking to see what we can do as it relates to a plan we had sometime ago to potentially put a median of sorts through there."

ART service is expected to resume by mid June.

