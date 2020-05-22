Improvements made to ART corridor during pandemic

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque has been doing work in the ART corridor during the pandemic.
"As we said a long time ago, this is going to be a work in progress and all-- with an eye on making sure we make ART as safe as possible as we continue to make improvements and make it better for the community," said Lawrence Rael, chief operating officer for the City of Albuquerque.
The break in service prompted by COVID-19 has allowed city crews to work on upgrades.
There are now barriers along the route to keep people from turning left, a problem that officials say has caused some crashes.
"A lot of the problematic areas were addressed first and so those pin curbs are now up and painted," Rael said. "And I think will help a lot in those particular areas where we knew there was a lot of folks cutting across the lanes."
City officials have also approved to paint a lane red, across from UNM, to signal to pedestrians that the lane is bi-directional.
It's expected to be completed by mid June.
In the Nob Hill area, we are looking at the entire stretch," Rael said. "Looking to see what we can do as it relates to a plan we had sometime ago to potentially put a median of sorts through there."
ART service is expected to resume by mid June.
