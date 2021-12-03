In Albuquerque, multiple holiday traditions make comeback

But it wasn't just Old Town getting into the Christmas spirit. At the University of New Mexico, over 13,000 luminarias were placed throughout the campus for the Hanging of the Greens – the oldest UNM tradition. The wreaths and luminarias will be on campus until the end of the month.

On Saturday, the Twinkle Light Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. in Nob Hill. City officials said they are expecting more than 3,000 people will be in the parade – and up to 40,000 coming out to watch the parade.