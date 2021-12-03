In Albuquerque, multiple holiday traditions make comeback

Spencer Schacht
Updated: December 03, 2021 10:26 PM
Created: December 03, 2021 08:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few holiday traditions are making a comeback in Albuquerque.
The annual tree lighting in Old Town made a comeback Friday, after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. Steve Stucker was there to help flip the switch. The lighting was bittersweet because it's the last year for Henry's tree, which will be retired after this year's holiday season.
But it wasn't just Old Town getting into the Christmas spirit. At the University of New Mexico, over 13,000 luminarias were placed throughout the campus for the Hanging of the Greens – the oldest UNM tradition. The wreaths and luminarias will be on campus until the end of the month.
On Saturday, the Twinkle Light Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. in Nob Hill. City officials said they are expecting more than 3,000 people will be in the parade – and up to 40,000 coming out to watch the parade.
Click on the video at the top of this page for more details.
MORE:
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company