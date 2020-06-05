In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 05, 2020 02:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department will shut down streets from Lomas to Gold and 2nd Street to 6th Street Friday afternoon.
The streets will be shut down at 3 p.m.
PD is expecting protests and demonstrations in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police did not say when the streets would be reopened.
KOB is aware of several protests that are scheduled to take place around Albuquerque Friday. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
