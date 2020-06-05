In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown | KOB 4
Advertisement

In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown

In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 05, 2020 02:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department will shut down streets from Lomas to Gold and 2nd Street to 6th Street Friday afternoon.

The streets will be shut down at 3 p.m. 

Advertisement

PD is expecting protests and demonstrations in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

Police did not say when the streets would be reopened.

KOB is aware of several protests that are scheduled to take place around Albuquerque Friday. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
Advertisement


In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
New Mexico official inks leases for Western Spirit wind farm
New Mexico official inks leases for Western Spirit wind farm