In New Mexico, COVID-19 cases are primarily Delta variant

State health officials said it could be more transmissible or contagious, but they don't know at this point.

"Right now, what we do about it is the same," said NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase. "What we would do about a new Omicron case isn't really that much different than what we would do with a Delta case – what we are doing."

Scrase said that means getting vaccinations and booster shots are key right now, especially for the newly-eligible group of children ages 5-11. He also said being considered "fully vaccinated" will soon change to include the booster shot – that change could be coming in a matter of days.