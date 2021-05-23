In-person dances return to Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Cultural dances reopened to the public at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) over the weekend.
The IPCC offered virtual programs during the pandemic, but organizers said nothing beats gathering in person.
“Being virtual is not the same as face-to-face and to see people's faces and to see the excitement, it's really been great for our staff and it's been great for our guests,” said Beverlee McClure, Vice President of Cultural and Community Engagement.
People can enjoy live dances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
