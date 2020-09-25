Indian Pueblo Cultural Center debuts Pueblo-inspired hot air balloon

The designs on the balloon were specifically chosen to honor each of the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico. The Rainbow Ryders also chose the N-number "N19NM" when registering the balloon with the FAA.

The 86-foot tall balloon can carry up to 14 passengers and a pilot – it is now the largest ride balloon in New Mexico. Officials with the IPCC said it will continue to take flight around Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas over the next few weeks.