Indian Pueblo Cultural Center debuts Pueblo-inspired hot air balloon

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 25, 2020 09:40 AM
Created: September 25, 2020 09:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) launched its own hot air balloon for the very first time Friday morning.

It's called "Eyahne on the Horizon." Eyahne means blessing in Keres, a language spoken by various Pueblos in New Mexico. 

The designs on the balloon were specifically chosen to honor each of the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico. The Rainbow Ryders also chose the N-number "N19NM" when registering the balloon with the FAA. 

The 86-foot tall balloon can carry up to 14 passengers and a pilot – it is now the largest ride balloon in New Mexico. Officials with the IPCC said it will continue to take flight around Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas over the next few weeks. 

Eyahne on the Horizon had been in the works for over a year and was designed by IPCC staff. 

"IPCC's stunning new balloon has become one of the most uniquely emblematic corporate hot air balloons that we have ever had the privilege to fly," said Scott Appelman, the president and CEO of Rainbow Ryders. "We are honored to promote this iconic Albuquerque destination, as well as the deeply rooted Pueblo culture that is such a significant and influential part of New Mexico." 


