Indian Pueblo Cultural Center holds Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest

The biggest guideline to follow? The creation must be representative of a Pueblo village, house, community, church or historic dwelling.

"It brings out the creativity of those who may not see themselves as bakers or artists," Ghahate said. "Really it’s just their imagination, especially with the children."

A couple of other things to keep in mind – It has to be edible! And no cheating with cardboard, plastic or fancy light displays.

The IPCC is accepting submissions through Dec. 13. Visit the contest website for more information.