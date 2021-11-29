Indian Pueblo Cultural Center holds Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest

Colton Shone
Updated: November 29, 2021 06:51 PM
Created: November 29, 2021 02:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is holding its Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest. The contest challenges participants to make a gingerbread house as an homage to the state's 19 pueblos.
From "Grandma's Kitchen" to an entire village, these creations are meant to inspire this year's batch of competitors.
"The gingerbread contest is the favorite participatory event that we have this time of year," Jon Ghahate, the IPCC's Cultural Educator, said. "We invite children, adults, bakers, non-bakers, anyone in the community to contribute to their idea of what pueblo implies."
Last year, the event was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, organizers hope the event will return in full force – so be sure to get that creative hat on!
The biggest guideline to follow? The creation must be representative of a Pueblo village, house, community, church or historic dwelling.
"It brings out the creativity of those who may not see themselves as bakers or artists," Ghahate said. "Really it’s just their imagination, especially with the children."
A couple of other things to keep in mind – It has to be edible! And no cheating with cardboard, plastic or fancy light displays.
The IPCC is accepting submissions through Dec. 13. Visit the contest website for more information.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company