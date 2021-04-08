Indian Pueblo Cultural Center reopens

"During our closure, we worked on our virtual programming which had a global outreach and we also worked really hard to make sure that when we did open it was a safe environment for our employees as well as our guest," she said.

McClure said nearly every employee is vaccinated.

Going forward, they'd like to keep up with their virtual programming.

"People from all over the globe saw our programming and contribute to that and really have expressed 'I really can't wait to be there,'" McClure said.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has limited hours, and visits are timed.