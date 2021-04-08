Indian Pueblo Cultural Center reopens

Colton Shone
Updated: April 08, 2021 06:55 PM
Created: April 08, 2021 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center reopened.
The pandemic forced the closure, which lasted more than a year.
Visitors will notice differences. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout, plexiglass dividers were installed in the gift shop and social distancing measures are being utilized in the center's restaurant.
Dr. Beverlee McClure says over the last year they were able to adapt to the times, and were able to expand their mission.
"During our closure, we worked on our virtual programming which had a global outreach and we also worked really hard to make sure that when we did open it was a safe environment for our employees as well as our guest," she said.
McClure said nearly every employee is vaccinated.
Going forward, they'd like to keep up with their virtual programming.
"People from all over the globe saw our programming and contribute to that and really have expressed 'I really can't wait to be there,'" McClure said.
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has limited hours, and visits are timed.
