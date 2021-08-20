Indian Pueblo Kitchen hosts special dining events to fund scholarships for Pueblo members

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is highlighting their fine dining Native American cuisine in order to help students.
Indian Pueblo Kitchen Executive Chef Ray Naranjo is on a mission to tell the stories of traditional Pueblo foods with a modern twist.
"So the blue corn has been part of the Pueblo diet, especially the northern Pueblo diet, it's considered one of the mothers. We have corn mothers and blue corn miss maiden,” Naranjo said.
The restaurant at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a training ground for future Indigenous chefs.
Now they're offering something new with an 'Intimate Indigenous Experience,’ a series of special dinners happening monthly through February. Each meal will highlight different takes on Native-style foods from different regions of the country.
"This first one, I'm going to take the representation from the Great Lakes area, where my other tribe is from and the chef we have here is going to be doing the pueblo version,” Naranjo said.
Tickets are limited for these special engagements. Tickets are $150 per person and the money raised goes toward funding scholarships for Pueblo members.
