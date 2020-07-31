Indigenous group calls for the abolition of police during rain-soaked protest

The group marched in the downtown area for a couple of hours, claiming Native Americans are targeted by police.

"We talk about the abolition of police and specifically divesting from the police, and then reinvesting that money for services like health care, housing," Teba said.

The group doesn't want to stop with the abolition of police.

"We are also for the abolition of the United States," Teba said. "The entire world, including us, believes that the United States is the single entity and force delaying global revolution."

The protest remained peaceful. It ended before 9 p.m. at Civic Plaza.

The protesters were wearing masks, but there was an obvious lack of social distancing at times.

Albuquerque police kept their distance during the protest, limiting their involvement to traffic control.