Indigenous group calls for the abolition of police during rain-soaked protest

Tommy Lopez
Updated: July 31, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: July 31, 2020 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An estimated 500 protesters marched the streets of Albuquerque on a rainy Friday night.
The protest was organized by The Red Nation, an Indigenous activist group.
The group spoke out against Operation Legend, a federal program that is brining 35 federal agents to New Mexico.
"The federal agents coming to town and all of that, that's just the latest evolution of policing Black and Indigenous people in Albuquerque, and so, if we really want to be specific, this battle has been going on since the United States was founded," said Justine Teba, a member of The Red Nation.
The group marched in the downtown area for a couple of hours, claiming Native Americans are targeted by police.
"We talk about the abolition of police and specifically divesting from the police, and then reinvesting that money for services like health care, housing," Teba said.
The group doesn't want to stop with the abolition of police.
"We are also for the abolition of the United States," Teba said. "The entire world, including us, believes that the United States is the single entity and force delaying global revolution."
The protest remained peaceful. It ended before 9 p.m. at Civic Plaza.
The protesters were wearing masks, but there was an obvious lack of social distancing at times.
Albuquerque police kept their distance during the protest, limiting their involvement to traffic control.
