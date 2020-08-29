Indoor dining resumes in New Mexico

But there are still people who don't feel comfortable eating inside.

"For me, I just feel it's safer to eat at home," said Teresa Piorkowski. "I don't want to be out in the restaurants because of where I work. I want to make sure I keep myself and my coworkers safe."

Even with the concerns, owners said business was way up on Saturday, including being at capacity indoors. That's the case for Frontier Restaurant, which has been open for almost 50 years.

"People seem to not mind the noise and the traffic," said Dorothy Rainosek, co-owner of Frontier Restaurant. "We will be putting out the tent just because most of the tables were full this morning and so people, even though they wanted to eat in here, they could eat outside."

Restaurants hope that this can give them a big boost but they want to make sure customers also do their part by wearing masks and social distancing.

Some restaurant owners said they're not able to take advantage of the 25% reopening.

The owner of Fan Tang in Nob Hill, Jason Zeng, said he'd break even at best if he opened up indoor dining.

"For six tables, for me, it's just not worth it," he said. "I would have to bring in extra serving staff to serve the interior and possibly an extra kitchen guy."