Indoor dining resumes in New Mexico

Updated: August 29, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday was the first day restaurants, breweries, and wineries were able to open for dine-in services.
Some customers were smiling and happy to be back eating inside restaurants.
Nexus Brewing was one of the restaurants that opened this weekend. They said they are excited to open up indoor seating.
"When we laid everybody off, some of them didn't want to come back because of COVID," said David Pac, the kitchen manager at Nexus. "So we had to hire about 20 extra bodies now that we're back in better shape business-wise."
But there are still people who don't feel comfortable eating inside.
"For me, I just feel it's safer to eat at home," said Teresa Piorkowski. "I don't want to be out in the restaurants because of where I work. I want to make sure I keep myself and my coworkers safe."
Even with the concerns, owners said business was way up on Saturday, including being at capacity indoors. That's the case for Frontier Restaurant, which has been open for almost 50 years.
"People seem to not mind the noise and the traffic," said Dorothy Rainosek, co-owner of Frontier Restaurant. "We will be putting out the tent just because most of the tables were full this morning and so people, even though they wanted to eat in here, they could eat outside."
Restaurants hope that this can give them a big boost but they want to make sure customers also do their part by wearing masks and social distancing.
Some restaurant owners said they're not able to take advantage of the 25% reopening.
The owner of Fan Tang in Nob Hill, Jason Zeng, said he'd break even at best if he opened up indoor dining.
"For six tables, for me, it's just not worth it," he said. "I would have to bring in extra serving staff to serve the interior and possibly an extra kitchen guy."
