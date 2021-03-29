Infant found safe following Amber Alert | KOB 4

Infant found safe following Amber Alert

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 29, 2021 09:05 AM
Created: March 29, 2021 06:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have confirmed that one-year-old Mia Nolasco has been found safe following an Amber Alert issued Sunday evening

State police initially said Mia was abducted by her biological mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco. Nolasco does not have custody of Mia.

This was the second Amber Alert to be issued in New Mexico over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


