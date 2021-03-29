Infant found safe following Amber Alert

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have confirmed that one-year-old Mia Nolasco has been found safe following an Amber Alert issued Sunday evening.
State police initially said Mia was abducted by her biological mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco. Nolasco does not have custody of Mia.
This was the second Amber Alert to be issued in New Mexico over the weekend.
UPDATE: CANCEL AMBER ALERT-Grants, NM-Mia Nolasco has been found and is safe. For details, please contact the Grants Police Department (505)287-4404. #PressReleaseNMSP @nmechttps://t.co/Y2LymdcSxS— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 29, 2021
