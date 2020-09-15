Mice infestation at neighboring building leaves organization in limbo

The city condemned the abandoned building years ago. Monday night, the city's Finance Committee had an item on the agenda to immediately send the plans to demolish it to council.

However, the agenda item did not pass.

City officials say attempts to reach out to the building owner have not been successful. City Councilor Pat Davis told KOB 4 the earliest the action can get to the council for review is October.

Barber said the situation has left the nonprofit in limbo.