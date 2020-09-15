Mice infestation at neighboring building leaves organization in limbo

Colton Shone
Updated: September 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 02:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Street Safe New Mexico, a nonprofit that helps sex trafficking victims, will have to temporarily shut down because of a mice infestation.
Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico, believes the mouse are coming from a neighboring abandoned restaurant.
"They have eaten through the wall from next door, from the abandoned building," Barber said. "You have little Tom and Jerry mouse holes that come through. That's how the mice are getting in."
Barber said the nonprofit helps 200 people a week. However, she added that the unsanitary conditions makes it unsafe to continue their work.
The city condemned the abandoned building years ago. Monday night, the city's Finance Committee had an item on the agenda to immediately send the plans to demolish it to council.
However, the agenda item did not pass.
City officials say attempts to reach out to the building owner have not been successful. City Councilor Pat Davis told KOB 4 the earliest the action can get to the council for review is October.
Barber said the situation has left the nonprofit in limbo.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company