Injunction sought to stop absentee vote counting in state

The Associated Press
Created: November 04, 2019 07:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Republican Party officials plan to hold a news conference Monday to discuss their lawsuit against the New Mexico Secretary of State, the Dona Ana County Clerk and the county's Absentee Voter Precinct Board.
    
State GOP officials say the defendants are defying a new law that calls for absentee voters to provide their name, address and year of birth.
    
They also say many voters in Dona Ana County have submitted improper ballots.
    
The party filed its lawsuit Friday, asking the Third Judicial District Court for an injunction to stop the counting of the absentee votes.
    
They also want the court to issue a declaratory judgment to clarify the meaning of the 2019 changes and to set a uniform statewide standard for qualifying and counting absentee votes for this non-partisan election and future ones.
 

