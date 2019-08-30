Injured hiker rescued on La Luz Trail
KOB Web Staff
August 30, 2019 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County emergency officials rescued a hiker who injured their ankle along La Luz Trail Friday.
The hiker was stranded about halfway up the trail when the BCSO Air Rescue Unit, which was training in the area, spotted the injured person.
The hiker was airlifted to a command post and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The hiker's identity has not been released.
Created: August 30, 2019 07:02 PM
