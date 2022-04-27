Inmate accused of stabbing brother's killer in jail

Byers was rushed to the hospital. County officials said the wounds were superficial, but court documents describe a large amount of blood trailing all over the pod.

In a statement, Byers attorney said, “it is the jail's responsibility to ensure health and safety of the people confided there," and that they "are on ever higher alert for the safety of our clients."

Byers has since been returned to MDC.

KOB 4 has another perspective on last week's jail stabbing, from the mother of both Garcia and Nunn – Lyla Garcia.

She told KOB 4 that she wants justice for her son, Nunn in the ”right way.” And she wants Byers – who's charged with killing him – to move through the court system in the same way her son Izaiah did.

"Nothing I say or do or cry, scream, is gonna bring Thomas back. And nothing I do is gonna change the fact that my son is in jail. And the fact that I'm on both sides is very hard," said Lyla Garcia.

Izaiah is at MDC awaiting his trial for the murder of Cayla Campos. Police said Izaiah shot Campos at Bianchetti Park while she was playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend in 2019.