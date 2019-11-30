Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center | KOB 4
Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center

The Associated Press
Created: November 30, 2019 07:30 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico State Police says an inmate escaped Saturday from the San Miguel County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

The State Police said 22-year-old Felix Romero of Las Vegas broke a window and walked away from the facility Saturday.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5-feet-4 (163 centimeters, 180 pounds (82 kilograms)and bald with brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and head.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants.

The State Police said Romero was jailed on a warrant for failure to appear and for a probation violation.

According to the State Police, Romero has a criminal history of trafficking a controlled Substance, battery on a peace officer, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.


