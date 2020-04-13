Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility | KOB 4
Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility

Justine Lopez
Created: April 13, 2020 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe County officials announced Tuesday that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the Adult Detention Center.

The inmate was initially tested for the virus on March 28, but received a negative result. He was later re-tested on April 7 after telling officials he did not feel well. The inmate was moved to a quarantine pod before receiving a positive result on April 12.

At the county's request, officials from the department of health tested 41 individuals—33 inmates and eight staff members— who may have come in contact with the positive inmate. The results of the additional tests are expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours.

Officials said they are working to thoroughly disinfect the facility and have moved the additional inmates into a quarantine pod while they await their results. The staff members who have been tested were sent home to self-quarantine.


