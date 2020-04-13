Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe Adult Correctional Facility

At the county's request, officials from the department of health tested 41 individuals—33 inmates and eight staff members— who may have come in contact with the positive inmate. The results of the additional tests are expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours.

Officials said they are working to thoroughly disinfect the facility and have moved the additional inmates into a quarantine pod while they await their results. The staff members who have been tested were sent home to self-quarantine.