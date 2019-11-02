Inmate who escaped with guard's help sentenced to 30 years | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 02, 2019 12:13 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A Clovis man who escaped from jail with a detention officer's help has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Ricky Sena was sentenced Wednesday on convictions for felony escape from jail and other crimes in his 2018 escape with two other inmates from the Curry County Detention Center.

Detention Officer Sarina Dodson is serving a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to assist escape from jail.

Sena's sentence will run consecutively to an 11-year term for other convictions.

Authorities said the inmates with Dodson's help were able to walk out an unlocked jail door.

The escapees were taken into custody after being located four days later hiding in a Clovis residence, and the other two inmates also are now serving prison terms.
 


