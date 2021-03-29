Inside Look: How APS is implementing COVID-safe practices in schools

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting next week, about 50% to 60% of students at Wilson Middle School will return to in-person learning after more than a year.
APS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Gabriella Duran Blakey gave KOB a sneak peek at what students will face when they return Monday.
"Every classroom in the district has received a classroom tote that has all the supplies that they need," she said.
Classes will be set up on a case-by-case basis. Some classes will have one student per table. Other classes will have tables and chairs six feet apart — some closer. A few classes, mainly special education classes, will have plexiglass dividers for students and teachers.
