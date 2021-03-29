Inside Look: How APS is implementing COVID-safe practices in schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Inside Look: How APS is implementing COVID-safe practices in schools

Colton Shone
Updated: March 29, 2021 05:16 PM
Created: March 29, 2021 12:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting next week, about 50% to 60% of students at Wilson Middle School will return to in-person learning after more than a year. 

APS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Gabriella Duran Blakey gave KOB a sneak peek at what students will face when they return Monday. 

"Every classroom in the district has received a classroom tote that has all the supplies that they need," she said. 

Classes will be set up on a case-by-case basis. Some classes will have one student per table. Other classes will have tables and chairs six feet apart — some closer. A few classes, mainly special education classes, will have plexiglass dividers for students and teachers.

Watch the video above to see more.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Amber Alert suspect trying to clear his name
Amber Alert suspect trying to clear his name
Infant found safe following Amber Alert
Infant found safe following Amber Alert
New Mexicans 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine without event code
New Mexicans 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine without event code
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in southeast Albuquerque