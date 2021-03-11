Inside Look: How KOB 4 adapted to the pandemic | KOB 4

Inside Look: How KOB 4 adapted to the pandemic

Casey Torres
Created: March 11, 2021 01:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — March 11 marks one year since the first three presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in New Mexico.

Lifestyles and workplaces haven’t been the same for New Mexicans and the world.

KOB 4 also had to make adjustments due to the pandemic.

Casey Torres interviewed three employees to share their experience throughout the pandemic shakeup.

Click on the video at the top of the story to watch the interviews. 


