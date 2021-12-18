Inside Look: Mass vaccination clinic at Expo New Mexico

Yandle said they're prepared to give out up to 1,000 shots each day and demand for vaccines is surging right now. Thanks to new variants and expanded eligibility to children 5 to 11, the state's given out 76,000 doses over the last 7 days.

"When you're in closed quarters even when you are 6 feet separating and you're washing your hands, and you're masking viruses spread no matter what you do, it's going to happen. We have seen a slight uptick in positive cases, which of course is directly going to affect our uptick in vaccination demand and need,” said Yandle.

Yandle said one of the reasons they're holding this event is because some people are having a tough time scheduling a vaccine appointment.

"Finding the availability, it's hard to get in. I know there are pharmacies that are offering it and doctors offices but their supply of vaccine is limited as well as their time they do have only so much amount of time whereas we are able to provide a larger capacity a larger number of vaccine.”

The vaccine clinic at Expo New Mexico is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it goes until Monday, Dec. 20.

Walk-ins are welcome but you are encouraged to register on the state's website.



