Inside the rally: Trump campaign believes it can win New Mexico in 2020

Chris Ramirez
September 16, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Ana Star Center is decked out in Red White and Blue for President Donald Trump’s rally.

Despite New Mexico electing mostly Democrats for top offices in 2018, the president believes he can make the state red.

“We've seen movement in New Mexico, particularly among the Hispanic community, toward the president,” said Trump Campaign Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “At our El Paso rally, we noticed that a lot of the attendees were actually from New Mexico, so we see the state as one where there's movement, where it’s winnable.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Updated: September 16, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 04:15 PM

