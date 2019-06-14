Inspirational messages found on trail in NW Albuquerque

"I noticed it was a really positive statement," said Deborah Wright who lives in the neighborhood. "I thought, well, that's really upbeat, I like that."

The simple phrases carry powerful messages for people, like Wright, who have been walking, running or living near them for weeks.

"I was wondering whether it was a young person, or a mature adult running up and down the sidewalk, a mom with her little kids," Wright said.

Whoever it is, she wants to thank them.

"Thank you. It's really inspirational to know people will just write these messages," Wright said.

The final, most fitting message from whomever is behind this secret sidewalk support: "Ran out of chalk... but keep going."

The artist is still a mystery.