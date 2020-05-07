Inspired by Chicano culture, UNM professors plan to start fashion blog | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Inspired by Chicano culture, UNM professors plan to start fashion blog

Tessa Mentus
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:34 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 09:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pair of Chicano and Chicana studies professors at the University of New Mexico are starting a new fashion blog.

"La Dama y el Catrin" will focus on the politics, culture and meaning behind fashion.

Advertisement

"I'm from the South Valley, and so there's a lot of resistance in terms of how people dress there, and so I take a lot of my style profile from just my community, and there's just a long history of resistance in terms of the Chicano movement," said Bernadine Hernandez.

"We thought that it would be interesting to be able to track that history through our own style profiles, and actually give a history of the fabrics that people are actually wearing," she added.

Hernandez said people will also get a crash course in the fashion of chola culture, which she believes shouldn't have a negative connotation.

"We were kind of labeled as deviant as resistors, as the troubled kids, right? But I think that, that by wearing more masculine presenting clothes by wearing all kinds of clothes that presented a type of shield for us that presented a type of, I guess, we weren't gonna kind of take anything from anybody and that put us in a box of us growing up," she said. 

Hernandez and Francisco Galarate say they also want the blog to be a source of entertainment and education--- free of any COVID-19 talk.

However, they have some advice for the virtual meetings so many people are taking part in.

"You have a t-shirt that's your favorite t-shirt, you know, kind of prioritize that and build around that right and try to professionalize that based on whatever your kind of work environment might be," Galarte said.

The pair hopes to have their blog up by next week.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Advertisement


Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade