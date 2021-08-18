Instagram account helps locals find their favorite food trucks

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you’ve ever struggled while tracking down your favorite food trucks, all that information can be found in one place.
Lindsie Travers started the @abqfoodtruckfinder Instagram account in April. In addition to her day job as an HR assistant, she spends hours mapping out local food truck schedules and posting them on her page.
"In the beginning, it was definitely a little bit of sort of a slow start, just trying to figure out what the schedule was going to look like," Travers said. “I just started following one food truck, and then I would go through who they were following, and start following all those food trucks from there."
Now, those vendors reach out to her. They ask her to spread the word to her followers about location changes, job openings and even special events.
Basit Gauba, who owns the food truck "Tikka Spice,” said he appreciates the extra support.
"Putting all of our schedules in one place is really beneficial for all of us, so I think it's really awesome what she's doing,” he said.
The account also brings more business to local vendors.
"I think supporting small business, and especially during a pandemic is important because they aren't Walmart and Target and McDonalds and Burger King, and all these other chain places,” Travers said. “Once you have small businesses in your community, that's money going towards your community."
