Instagram account helps locals find their favorite food trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you’ve ever struggled while tracking down your favorite food trucks, all that information can be found in one place.

Lindsie Travers started the @abqfoodtruckfinder Instagram account in April. In addition to her day job as an HR assistant, she spends hours mapping out local food truck schedules and posting them on her page.



"In the beginning, it was definitely a little bit of sort of a slow start, just trying to figure out what the schedule was going to look like," Travers said. “I just started following one food truck, and then I would go through who they were following, and start following all those food trucks from there."



Now, those vendors reach out to her. They ask her to spread the word to her followers about location changes, job openings and even special events.