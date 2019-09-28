Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant
Christina Rodriguez
September 28, 2019 07:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Intel has announced some new memory and storage technology that is being developed at its Rio Rancho plant, according to Albuquerque Business First.
The company plans to operate a new Optane development line. Optane is a new technology that will boost user performance by speeding up how data moves. Intel officials said it will offer solutions for cloud, artificial intelligence, and network edge applications.
