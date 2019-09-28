Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant

Christina Rodriguez
September 28, 2019 07:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Intel has announced some new memory and storage technology that is being developed at its Rio Rancho plant, according to Albuquerque Business First

Advertisement

The company plans to operate a new Optane development line. Optane is a new technology that will boost user performance by speeding up how data moves. Intel officials said it will offer solutions for cloud, artificial intelligence, and network edge applications. 

For more information, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: September 28, 2019 07:57 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Albuquerque hotel unveils multimillion dollar renovation
Albuquerque hotel unveils multimillion dollar renovation
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Advertisement



Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Thousands take over Civic Plaza for SOMOS ABQ
Over 700 volunteers clean up ABQ ahead of the Balloon Fiesta
Over 700 volunteers clean up ABQ ahead of the Balloon Fiesta
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in the Northeast Heights
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant
Intel announces new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant