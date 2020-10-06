Interior secretary will not delay New Mexico land-use plan

The Associated Press
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. interior secretary has refused to delay a land-use plan that opponents say will lead to drilling thousands of new oil and gas wells.
The Farmington Daily Times reported U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt says the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Affairs will go forward with the plan for the Greater Chaco region.
A public comment period ended last month after being extended from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Opponents say the health conditions have not changed and further action should be paused until in-person meetings can resume.
