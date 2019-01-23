International District community members attempt to solve crime problem

Wednesday, more than a handful of people, community members, leaders, organizers, gathered as part of that council.

“To me, when does the madness stop,” said one woman on the council. “When do we start saying we've got to do something better. We've got to be better.”

The area has the highest concentration of crime and public safety issues, according to the District Attorney Raul Torrez.

“We've got a high concentration of violent crime and gun violence,” Torrez said. “This is a place that has historically had a history of drug dealing but more troubling also a high concentration of gun violence and youth involved violence.”

In an effort to make neighborhood streets safe again, Torrez says a federal grant will dedicate $1 million to that area over the next three years on various projects that will ultimately be decided by the leadership council.

The leadership council will move forward with discussions about the biggest obstacles. Then, they will figure out how to address things like youth services, community policing and resources.

“Fixing that will help them be able to strive and strive,” said Beverly McMillan, who works for the Mission: Families at United Way of Central New Mexico. “Because what we want our children to do is stay here.”

They're still working on getting the right people on that leadership council. Wednesday’s meeting was the first of many.