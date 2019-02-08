International District creates plan to help homeless | KOB 4
International District creates plan to help homeless

Joy Wang
February 08, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gina Naomi Dennis, District 6 Coalition president, says that soon they are going to start implementing their 3-stage strategy to address homelessness. 

"Stage one is crisis intervention, dealing with the 24 to 48 hours where we meet people, where we do motivational communication. We want teams of four people to go out into parks, street areas, parking lots, other areas where people are experiencing homelessness," Dennis said. 

The groups of four will work on connecting people who need help to the resources that they need. A group of four will be one person from the community, one person from Narcotics Anonymous, one person from APD, and another person who specializes in mental health.  

Stage two will connect people with resources that can help with addiction or mental health. 

"The final stage is stage three, and that's transition into permanent housing. That's where we focus on getting people jobs and job training," Dennis said. 

It's a project that the District 6 Coalition has been working on from the ground up. The volunteers plan on meeting again by the end of February to discuss some of their goals. 

They plan on beginning their pilot program in March. 

Joy Wang


Updated: February 08, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 05:09 PM

