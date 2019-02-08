International District creates plan to help homeless

"Stage one is crisis intervention, dealing with the 24 to 48 hours where we meet people, where we do motivational communication. We want teams of four people to go out into parks, street areas, parking lots, other areas where people are experiencing homelessness," Dennis said.

The groups of four will work on connecting people who need help to the resources that they need. A group of four will be one person from the community, one person from Narcotics Anonymous, one person from APD, and another person who specializes in mental health.