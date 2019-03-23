International District receiving lighting upgrades, but no new lights
Joy Wang
March 23, 2019 10:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The District 6 Coalition had made a citizen capital outlay request to bring more lights to the International District, but the legislative session is over and the money never came.
Sen. Mimi Stewart sent KOB a statement that read in part:
"Public safety is a top priority for all of our communities. Better lighting makes for safer streets. While capital outlay funding, in the end, was not available for this project due to procedural issues with the community's application, I will continue to advocate at the legislature with the mayor and city council to ensure that we have the funding we need to keep our communities safe."
Her statement also mentioned the PNM partnership with the city to improve lighting and prevent crime.
The city is already working with PNM to upgrade the lights in the area into LED lights. That project is expected to start in mid-April.
Gina Naomi Dennis, the District 6 Coalition president, says that doesn't fix the black holes in the area where there aren't any lights at all.
"It looks like we're forgetting our own people when we neglect infrastructure in residential neighborhoods," Dennis said. "There have been neighborhoods like this one that have been waiting for lighting for 18 years."
They hope next year there will be money to put in new lights and not just upgrade the old lights.
