International District receiving lighting upgrades, but no new lights

Her statement also mentioned the PNM partnership with the city to improve lighting and prevent crime.

The city is already working with PNM to upgrade the lights in the area into LED lights. That project is expected to start in mid-April.

Gina Naomi Dennis, the District 6 Coalition president, says that doesn't fix the black holes in the area where there aren't any lights at all.

"It looks like we're forgetting our own people when we neglect infrastructure in residential neighborhoods," Dennis said. "There have been neighborhoods like this one that have been waiting for lighting for 18 years."

They hope next year there will be money to put in new lights and not just upgrade the old lights.