International Western Music Association's annual convention happening until Nov. 14 in Albuquerque | KOB 4

International Western Music Association's annual convention happening until Nov. 14 in Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 11, 2021 10:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The International Western Music Association is hosting its annual convention now through Nov. 14 in Albuquerque.

The convention is taking place at the Hotel Albuquerque. It has taken place in Albuquerque since 2005 as a presentation of western U.S. culture – past and present – featuring performances, dancing, vendors and workshops.

Rick Huff and Doug Figgs talked to Colton Shone and performed "Ways of Another" live on the KOB 4 morning show Thursday.

Click the above to view the interview and the performance.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

State health officials plan to renew New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
State health officials plan to renew New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
APD: Man detained after barricading self in gas station
APD: Man detained after barricading self in gas station
Health alert issued for City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County
Health alert issued for City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County
New Mexico's first Continuous Flow Interchange opens in Bernalillo
New Mexico's first Continuous Flow Interchange opens in Bernalillo
UNM neurosurgeon administers experimental arthritis treatment to first New Mexico patient
UNM neurosurgeon administers experimental arthritis treatment to first New Mexico patient