International Western Music Association's annual convention happening until Nov. 14 in Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 11, 2021 10:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The International Western Music Association is hosting its annual convention now through Nov. 14 in Albuquerque.
The convention is taking place at the Hotel Albuquerque. It has taken place in Albuquerque since 2005 as a presentation of western U.S. culture – past and present – featuring performances, dancing, vendors and workshops.
Rick Huff and Doug Figgs talked to Colton Shone and performed "Ways of Another" live on the KOB 4 morning show Thursday.
Click the above to view the interview and the performance.
