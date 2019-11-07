Intersection of Menaul and 12th to be closed for more than 2 months

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 07, 2019 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The intersection of Menaul and 12th Street is expected to be closed for more than two months, starting Monday.
Crews with the Water Authority will be relocating and replace waterlines, which will also the City of Albuquerque to construct a roundabout at the intersection.
The following traffic impacts will be in place during this closure:
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
The intersection is expected to remain closed until late January 2020.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company