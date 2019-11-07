Intersection of Menaul and 12th to be closed for more than 2 months | KOB 4
Intersection of Menaul and 12th to be closed for more than 2 months

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 07, 2019 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The intersection of Menaul and 12th Street is expected to be closed for more than two months, starting Monday.

Crews with the Water Authority will be relocating and replace waterlines, which will also the City of Albuquerque to construct a roundabout at the intersection.

The following traffic impacts will be in place during this closure:

  • There will be NO northbound of southbound traffic allowed south of Matthew Avenue.
  • Residents of La Poblana, Woodland, Phoenix, Cordova Road and Los Arboles Avenue will be able to access Menaul by heading west on Phoenix and south on 10th Street.
  • The detour will be Candelaria and 4th Street (see map below).
  • Westbound Menaul will continue to be CLOSED from west of 12th Street to east of Los Tomases Drive. Traffic will be shifted south to the eastbound lanes, with one lane of traffic open in each direction (east and west). Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

  • Southbound traffic on 12th Street and northbound traffic on 12th Street north of Matthew can head east on Candelaria and south on 4th Street to access Menaul.
  • Westbound traffic on Menaul east of 4th Street and eastbound traffic on Menaul east of 19th Street can head north on 4th Street and east or west on Candelaria.
  • Local area residents can access Menaul via 10th Street.
  • Matthew is NOT a through street between 4th Street and Menaul.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until late January 2020.


