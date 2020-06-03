Interview: Jim Harvey, executive director of ABQ Center for Peace and Justice

On Sunday evening, demonstrators gathered at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice to hold a vigil for George Floyd.

"We want an end to 400 years of institutional racism and all that that means," Harvey said. "That simply means that all of the oppression, all of the lynchings, all of the red-lining, and all of the murders that have taken place over those 400 years have got to end, and everything that comes with it."