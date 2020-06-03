Interview: Jim Harvey, executive director of ABQ Center for Peace and Justice

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 03, 2020 11:56 AM
Created: June 03, 2020 11:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Protests over the death of George Floyd are taking place across the world.
“Institutions that were created to oppress us cannot be expected to protect us,” said Jim Harvey, executive director of the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.
On Sunday evening, demonstrators gathered at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice to hold a vigil for George Floyd.
"We want an end to 400 years of institutional racism and all that that means," Harvey said. "That simply means that all of the oppression, all of the lynchings, all of the red-lining, and all of the murders that have taken place over those 400 years have got to end, and everything that comes with it."
Watch the video above for the full interview.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company