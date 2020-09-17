Investigators believe fire at West Side park was intentionally set

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 17, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investigators with Albuquerque Fire Rescue believe a fire at Silver Street park, near 98th and Gibson, was intentionally set.
The fire damaged the playground at the park.
Neighbors have been concerned about what goes on at the park in the past.
"When it starts getting dark, right away you can start seeing cars parking all over," Jorge Chabarro said. "Then because there are no lights, you can see a lot of kids start drinking and doing their stuff, sometimes shooting."
Investigators have not identified any suspects. Charges will depend on the extent of the damage, officials said.
