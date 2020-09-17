Investigators believe fire at West Side park was intentionally set | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Investigators believe fire at West Side park was intentionally set

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 17, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 04:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investigators with Albuquerque Fire Rescue believe a fire at Silver Street park, near 98th and Gibson, was intentionally set.

The fire damaged the playground at the park.

Advertisement

Neighbors have been concerned about what goes on at the park in the past.

"When it starts getting dark, right away you can start seeing cars parking all over," Jorge Chabarro said. "Then because there are no lights, you can see a lot of kids start drinking and doing their stuff, sometimes shooting."

Investigators have not identified any suspects. Charges will depend on the extent of the damage, officials said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman
New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Advertisement


Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico
Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields
Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields