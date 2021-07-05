Police shoot suspected bait car thief in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 05, 2021 11:41 AM
Created: July 05, 2021 08:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque Monday morning.
Police said a bait car was taken from Central and Louisana at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday. It was tracked to an area near the 5900 block of Osuna Rd. NE, near San Mateo.
Police said at least one Albuquerque Police Department officer shot at the driver of the vehicle. The male suspect was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
