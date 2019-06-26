Iraqi man who sought sanctuary in Albuquerque church gets reprieve
June 26, 2019 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Iraqi man, who feared deportation and sought sanctuary in an Albuquerque church for two years, will be able to stay in the U.S. for now.
The Board of Immigration Appeals has ruled to re-open Kadhim Al-bumohammed's case. He is seeking permanent residency in the U.S.
Lawyers for Al-bumohammed said he sought refuge in a church in 2017 after being ordered to attend an immigration hearing where he was expected to be detained.
At the time, the U.S. government said 1,400 Iraqis were under deportation orders nationwide. Some had been under orders for years because they committed crimes in the U.S.
Al-bumohammed has two misdemeanor domestic violence convictions in California.
According to court documents, Al-bumohammed helped train U.S. soldiers who were being deployed to Iraq.
Al-bumohammed believes he will be targeted for persecution and torture if he returns to his home country.
