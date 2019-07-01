Irreplaceable Native American items missing after family's car was stolen in Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
July 01, 2019 10:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Arizona couple, returning from a religious gathering, is hoping to find their belongings after their car was stolen.
Jacinta Tsosie's vehicle was taken while they were staying at the Courtyard by Marriott near the Sunport Sunday night.
The vehicle was found in the parking lot at Sandia Casino. However, it wouldn’t start and all their belongings were gone.
“All of my dance bead work in there, my son's dance bead work, all of our feathers, all of his Native American church feathers were in there, our clothes," Tsosie said.
The items are used for religious purposes, and are irreplaceable, Tsosie said.
She’s hoping someone will recognize the items so she can get them back.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 01, 2019 10:36 PM
Created: July 01, 2019 10:27 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved