IRS simplifies tax filing this year

“So what is happening is everybody is going to be using the 1040 now,” Manning said.

The redesigned form will look a little different. Some lines have moved and others have combined, but Manning said with most taxpayers filing online, the changes should be seamless.

Several of the deductions that once were available are no longer available.

“The next thing that has changed is the over 2% itemized deductions, that has gone away. So that's a little scary,” Manning said.

With the standard deduction nearly doubling, Manning said most filers won’t need to itemize.

“If I had itemized, let’s say I had $18,000 of itemized deductions. And now with the standard deduction, it’s gone up to $24,000. I’m still better off taking the standard deduction than the itemized deductions,” Manning said.

If a big refund is expected, Manning said that the refund might have already been given. A mistake with the federal withholding tables, or W4 forms, means people likely took home a little bit more in each paycheck throughout the year.

“It’s very likely that you’re going to be getting less of a refund now for the ’18 tax return, or you might have to pay a little more than you’re used to,” Manning said.

The problem has been fixed for next year.

Manning's advice is that if you owe the IRS money this year, file early. They are waiving the penalties in 2018 for not withholding enough, as long as the payment is made by April 15.