Is APD ready for recreational marijuana?

He might be ready…but is Albuquerque? After a break-in at one of his Albuquerque stores in December, he says police took five hours to show up. That sparked concern about whether police are ready for dozens more dispensaries to open in a matter of months.



"Not that I'm waving a red flag encouraging theft or whatever but we have to realize there are going to be serious safeguard issues and it's a lot of cash floating throughout the state in small towns like Lordsburg, and in major cities like Albuquerque,” said Rodriguez.

He wants his employees, patients, and new customers to feel safe from day one.



"When you come here, it's going to be safe, when you leave here, it's going to be safe,” said Rodriguez. “But for that to happen it's going to require the support of the mayor, city council, and especially law enforcement."



He took the question directly to the city’s leaders during a Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce luncheon in early January.



"Very soon there will probably be twenty, thirty new dispensaries in Albuquerque alone. Is the city ready for it?" asked Rodriguez.