Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The 79 newly reported COVID cases from the department of health’s Tuesday report indicate that New Mexico is meeting the governor’s target seven-day average of 168 cases or less, but the state still remains in Phase 2. So what’s the hold up?
According to state officials, they said it’s because they have a different way of tabulating the rolling seven-day average. By the state's count, that average is currently 174, which is above the target goal.
The rolling average graph put together by the state’s modeling team is based a few different factors. The numbers are calculated using the date the tests were collected, and the confirmed positive cases from those days. That means the latest seven-day rolling average is based on some tests that were taken more than two weeks ago and not based on their daily report released to the public.
NMDOH officials also said the data regarding their daily totals typically contain errors like duplicate cases. Health officials only update the website with their calculations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
According to the state, they report that 111 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 10,802 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
