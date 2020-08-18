Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The 79 newly reported COVID cases from the department of health’s Tuesday report indicate that New Mexico is meeting the governor’s target seven-day average of 168 cases or less, but the state still remains in Phase 2. So what’s the hold up?

According to state officials, they said it’s because they have a different way of tabulating the rolling seven-day average. By the state's count, that average is currently 174, which is above the target goal.